Man accused of murdering wife in Boon Lay to be remanded for psychiatric observation

SINGAPORE - A man charged with murdering his wife in Boon Lay will be remanded for psychiatric observation.

On Friday (Sept 4), the prosecution applied for Chinese national Cui Huan, 24, to be remanded at the Complex Medical Centre in Changi Prison for psychiatric assessment.

Cui is accused of murdering Ms Liang Xueqiu, 26, who was found motionless at the foot path at Block 211 Boon Lay Place on Aug 27.

Police earlier said they received a call for help at around 6.30pm that day.

Officers arriving at the scene found Ms Liang injured and lying motionless.

She was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, and later pronounced dead at the hospital at 9.58pm.

A resident at the block had earlier told The Straits Times that he had rushed out of his home to try to help Ms Liang, after his younger brother told him a woman was lying motionless at the ground floor.

There were about 10 bystanders when he arrived at the scene before he called the police, the resident said.

Another resident called the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Cui was arrested by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and Jurong Police Division within three hours of the incident.

He was charged with murder two days later.

Cui's case has been adjourned to Sept 25.

If convicted, he faces the death penalty or life imprisonment with caning.