24-year-old man arrested for alleged murder of wife in Boon Lay Place

SINGAPORE - A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his 26-year-old wife in Boon Lay, the police said on Friday (Aug 28) night.

Police received a call on Thursday at 6.30pm for assistance at the void deck of Block 211 Boon Lay Place.

Officers arriving at the scene found a woman injured and lying motionless.

She was unconscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and pronounced dead at the hospital at 9.58pm.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and Jurong Police Division arrested the man within three hours of the reported incident, the police added.

He is expected to be charged in court on Saturday for murder, which carries the death penalty or life imprisonment with caning.

Investigations are ongoing.