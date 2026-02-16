Man accused of helping transnational investment scam syndicate targeting S’pore residents

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mohd Khairool Faizal Azlan was arrested on Feb 15 after he was caught trying to leave Singapore through Changi Airport.

SINGAPORE – A man was charged in the State Courts on Feb 16 on suspicion of being involved in a transnational investment scam syndicate.

Mohd Khairool Faizal Azlan was arrested on Feb 15 after he was caught trying to leave Singapore through Changi Airport.

The 41-year-old Malaysian faces one charge under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act (CDSA).

He is accused of facilitating a transnational scam syndicate between Jan 26 and Feb 14 by collecting money for the scammers from people residing in Singapore.

Now in remand, Khairool will return to court on Feb 23.

A police statement on the day of his arrest said that the police first received a report of an investment scam on Feb 7.

The victim who made the report had come across an investment advertisement on Facebook and was subsequently invited to join a WhatsApp group.

She received instructions in the group to download a mobile application to create an account to begin her investments. After transferring $25,000 to unknown bank and YouTrip accounts, the mobile app was updated to show that she had made an 8 per cent return on her investments.

Thereafter, she was told that she could earn another 20 per cent if she invested an additional $50,000.

The police said the woman handed over $50,000 in cash to a man, believed to be Khairool, who had claimed to work for the investment firm.

She found out that she had been scammed only when she was unable to withdraw the promised returns.

Khairool was arrested when he attempted to leave Singapore through Changi Airport.

The police said: “Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had allegedly been instructed by unknown individuals, believed to be part of a transnational scam syndicate, to collect cash from scam victims and hand over the cash to other unknown individuals.”

Under CDSA, those found guilty of assisting another to retain benefits from criminal conduct can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to $500,000, or both.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it has observed a growing trend of Malaysian nationals travelling to Singapore to assist scam syndicates.

The individuals could be tasked with collecting cash, gold and other valuables from scam victims, said the police.

From Dec 30, 2025, scammers, members of scam syndicates and recruiters of scam syndicates will face up to 24 strokes of the cane. Scam mules will face discretionary caning of up to 12 strokes.

SPF reminded the public to be cautious when asked to download any apps or make investments.

“The police have observed instances where scammers would ask victims to hand over monies or other valuables in person,” it said.

“Do not agree to such requests to meet up with unknown persons. Do not transfer monies to unknown persons.”