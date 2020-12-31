Man accused of Felicia Teo's murder in 2007 will remain behind bars after adjournment

SINGAPORE - A man accused of Ms Felicia Teo Wei Ling's murder in 2007 will be further remanded with his case adjourned to Jan 7 next year.

A district court heard on Thursday (Dec 31) that Ahmad Danial Mohamed Rafa'ee, now 35, had been in Changi Prison Complex Medical Centre but details of his health condition were not mentioned in court.

He is represented by Mr Shashi Nathan, Ms Tania Chin and Ms Laura Yeo from law firm Withers KhattarWong.

Mr Nathan told the court that he is making arrangements to meet his client at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Ahmad is accused of murdering Ms Teo, 19, at a Marine Terrace flat on June 30, 2007.

The Singaporean is said to have committed the offence with another man - Ragil Putra Setia Sukmarahjana, now 32. The two men are believed to be friends of Ms Teo.

There has been no update on the whereabouts of her remains and investigations surrounding Ragil, who is said to be overseas.

Ms Teo's disappearance made headlines when her family and friends appealed for help. They refused to believe the teenager had run away.

The last time they saw her was on June 29, 2007, when she left her home in Bras Basah.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage later showed her entering a lift in a Marine Terrace housing block with two men, and she was never seen or heard from again.

When she did not return, her mother lodged a missing persons police report on July 3.

Officers began investigating and they initially classified Ms Teo's disappearance as a missing persons case. This was because they did not find any facts linking the two men to her disappearance.

The men had earlier told officers that Ms Teo left the flat on her own accord.

Her friends and family then conducted their own search and more than 200 people got involved.

Meanwhile, the police continued regularly reviewing the case.

They got a break when the case was referred to the CID in July and officers uncovered new leads.

They arrested Ahmad on Dec 15 and he was charged with murder in a district court two days later.

Offenders convicted of murder will face the death sentence.