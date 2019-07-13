Police appealing for information on attempted armed robbery in Bedok pawnshop

SINGAPORE - Police on Saturday (July 13) released two photos of a man they are looking for to help in their investigations into an attempted armed robbery in Bedok on Friday.

At about 1.50pm, the suspect walked into a pawnshop at Block 213 Bedok North Street 1 and attempted to use a chopper to smash open a glass display case containing gold jewellery.

But the chopper snapped into two pieces and the man fled empty-handed.

Individuals with information should call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit the information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness

All information would be kept strictly confidential, police said.