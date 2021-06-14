Man, 60, charged with attempted murder of another at Choa Chu Kang carpark

SINGAPORE - A 60-year-old man was charged in court for attempted murder on Monday (June 14).

Ong Eng Siew allegedly attacked another man, aged 52, with a knife on Saturday (June 12).

The incident is said to have occurred at a carpark in Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3.

The police said in a statement on Sunday that the victim was found conscious with stab wounds by police officers.

Ong allegedly fled the scene before the officers arrived but was arrested within two hours of the incident.

Preliminary investigations showed that he knew the victim, said the police.

Offenders found guilty of attempted murder can be jailed for life and caned. Alternatively, they can be jailed for up to 20 years, and also caned, or fined, or both.

Ong cannot be caned as he is above 50.