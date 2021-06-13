Man, 60, arrested for attempted murder of another man at Choa Chu Kang carpark

SINGAPORE - A 60-year-old man has been arrested for the attempted murder of a 52-year-old man at a carpark in Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3, the police said on Sunday (June 13).

Police officers responded to a case of assault with a knife at the carpark at about 9.35pm on Saturday. A 52-year-old man who was found conscious with stab wounds was taken to hospital, the police added.

The suspect fled the scene before the police arrived, but was arrested within two hours of the incident.

The police said preliminary investigations had revealed the alleged attacker knew the victim. Further investigations are ongoing.

The suspect will be charged in court with attempted murder on Monday.

If convicted, he will be liable for life imprisonment and caning, or imprisonment of up to 20 years and a fine or caning, or both.