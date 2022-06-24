Man, 58, arrested after allegedly attacking 2 people with knife in Yishun

SINGAPORE - A 58-year-old man allegedly attacked two people with a knife at Block 510A Yishun Street 51 on Thursday night (June 23).

In a statement on Friday, the police said they were alerted to a case of assault at 8.30pm on Thursday involving two victims - a man, 62, and a woman, 41.

The police said: "The attack purportedly arose from a prior dispute between both men who are known to each other."

The suspect was arrested for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means and suspected drug-related offences, said the police.

The victims were conscious when taken to hospital, the police added.

It did not mention how the assailant was caught.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said on Friday it took two people to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital after receiving a call for help at around 8.50pm on Thursday.

In a widely circulated video online, at least four police vehicles are seen parked along the road near a block of flats. The video's caption stated there had been a slashing incident at the block.