Buangkok sword-wielding man probed by ISD twice previously but not found to be radicalised

SINGAPORE - The sword-wielding man in Buangkok was previously investigated by the Internal Security Department (ISD) for possible terrorism-related offences but was not found to have been radicalised.

ISD said on Tuesday (March 15) that it is currently working with the police to investigate Fadhil bin Yusop, 37, who will be charged on Wednesday (May 16) with an alleged offence of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

"ISD is working with the police to investigate this incident. Fadhil is believed to have acted alone, and preliminary investigations thus far do not suggest that the incident is an act of terror," said the department.

"He had allegedly consumed some unknown pills prior to leaving his home with the sword."

ISD said that at about 1.56pm on Monday, the police responded to multiple calls of a man swinging a sword in the middle of Buangkok Crescent and stopping oncoming traffic.

The man had allegedly shouted "Allahu Akbar" during the incident, which means "God is the Greatest" in Arabic. Investigations so far suggest that his acts were not related to terrorism, said ISD.