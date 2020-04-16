Man who breached Covid-19 stay-home notice to eat bak kut teh convicted; DPP argues for 10- to 12-week jail term

SINGAPORE - A man who breached a stay-home notice (SHN) and travelled out of his home to eat bak kut teh on March 23 was convicted on Thursday (April 16) after pleading guilty to an offence under the Infectious Diseases Act.

Alan Tham Xiang Sheng, 34, is the first person to be convicted with exposing others to the risk of infection by breaching an SHN.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kenneth Chin urged the court to sentence Tham to at least 10 to 12 weeks' jail to "reflect the seriousness of the offence" and deter others from committing a similar act.

He will be sentenced on April 23.

Tham was one of two people charged last week with breaching their SHN in separate incidents amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The other man - Palanivelu Ramasamy, 48 - was charged with an offence under the Infectious Diseases (Covid-19 Stay Orders) Regulations 2020.

In a joint statement issued earlier, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said Tham was served with an SHN after arriving in Singapore from Myanmar on March 23.

As part of his notice, the Singaporean was supposed to stay home at all times from then until to April 6.

Despite this, he travelled islandwide between 3.40pm and 10pm on March 23.

According to court documents, he visited several places including a food court at Terminal 3 of Changi Airport, Peninsula Plaza in North Bridge Road, Kampung Admiralty Hawker Centre and NTUC FairPrice supermarket in Woodlands Drive 71.

These trips all took place on March 23.

On March 25, ICA officers visited Tham as part of an enforcement check where he told officers that he did not proceed home immediately after being served the SHN.

"Investigations revealed that Tham's activities that day included visits to food centres and a mall, for a duration of approximately six and a half hours.

"Despite being issued with an SHN which required Tham to remain in his place of residence for a 14- day period, Tham exposed others to the risk of infection through his irresponsible conduct," MOH and ICA said in the statement.

Tham is represented by lawyers Josephus Tan and Cory Wong from Invictus Law Corporation.

On Thursday, Mr Tan pleaded for his client to be given the maximum fine of $10,000. The counsel said the SHN did not specify that Tham was supposed go home immediately after receiving it.

The lawyer added that the SHN also did not "impose any express movement restrictions on Alan before he reached home".

For breaching an SHN, offenders can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.