Luxury goods scam couple remanded further; more time needed for investigations, says prosecution

SINGAPORE - The couple allegedly involved in a luxury goods scam, related to undelivered items worth $32 million, will be further remanded in prison for a week as more time is needed for investigations.

Pi Jiapeng, 26, and his Thai wife Pansuk Siriwapa, 27, have both engaged lawyers to represent them.

Ms Bhargavan Sujatha from Gavan Law Practice LLC is acting for Pi, while Mr Johannes Hadi from Eugene Thuraisingam LLP is representing Pansuk.

A prosecutor told the court on Friday (Aug 19) more time was needed for investigations as the case is complex, involving more than 180 police reports.

He said: "It involves losses of more than $20 million and the investigation officer needs more time to find out the whereabouts of the funds received by the two companies (Tradenation and Trade Luxury)."

The duo were each slapped with three charges on Aug 12 - two for cheating and one charge of leaving Singapore illegally.

They are accused of being involved in a conspiracy to cheat customers of Tradenation and Trade Luxury between January and June.

The pair had allegedly duped victims into believing they would be sold watches and luxury handbags, but had no intention to deliver the items.

Arrest warrants and Interpol red notices were issued against them after more than 180 police reports were lodged against the two companies they were involved in.

Deputy Public Prosecutor David Koh had said on Aug 12 that victims had paid more than $20 million but did not receive their goods.

The specific sum involved was not mentioned in court documents.

Pi, who was born in Fujian province in China, was initially arrested by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on June 27. He had his passport impounded and was released on $15,000 bail the next day.

Pansuk was assisting the police with investigations and surrendered her passport to officers on June 30.

But they became uncontactable and allegedly fled Singapore illegally via the land border on July 4.