Luxury goods scam: 4 customers fail in bid for release of $2.84m seized by police

SINGAPORE – Four customers of Tradenation and Tradeluxury who had obtained default judgments in civil cases to get back the money they paid for undelivered luxury goods have failed in a bid for the release of up to $2.84 million seized by the police.

A total of 187 police reports were filed against the two companies between May and August 2022, alleging that the two companies failed to fulfil orders of luxury watches and bags after receiving full payment.

The couple who ran the business, Singaporean Pi Jiapeng and his Thai wife, Pansuk Siriwipa, both 28, had fled Singapore on July 4, 2022, in the container compartment of a Malaysia-registered lorry.

They were arrested by the Malaysian police at a budget hotel in Johor Bahru and handed over to the Singapore police on Aug 11, 2022.

Pansuk currently faces 172 charges, including for cheating and fraudulent trading, while Pi faces seven charges. Investigations are still ongoing, and court proceedings are in progress.

On July 13, 2022, four customers – Mr Jackson Chng Zhun Teck, Mr Lee Boon Ping, Ms Chang Khang Lee and Mr Hermen Tan Jen Sen – filed a High Court suit for breach of contract over the failure to deliver 40 Rolex watches, a Patek Philippe watch, and four Hermes bags.

The suit, filed against the two companies and the couple, sought the return of $2.1 million paid between Jan 31 and May 17, 2022.

Mr Chng sought a further $472,500 for seven Rolex watches he had consigned to Tradenation for resale.

They subsequently obtained a default judgment for the sum of $2.6 million, plus interests and costs.

A default judgment is granted by the court in favour of the claimant when the defendant fails to file the required document to respond to the claim within a specified period of time.

In a bid to enforce the judgment, the four brought the present application under two provisions in the Criminal Procedure Code, for the release of fund from five properties seized by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD).

This includes two bank accounts of Tradenation, a bank account of Tradeluxury and a bank account of Pansuk. These were the subject of prohibition orders, which meant the banks cannot allow any dealings with respect to the accounts.

The fifth property is the balance sale proceeds of a Chevrolet Corvette V8 that was purchased by Pi, amounting to $83,472.23.

The prosecution opposed their application.

Prosecutors argued that the bank accounts were seized before the applicants obtained the judgments, and that the funds for the purchase of the vehicle and the balance sale proceeds are traceable to other people, including two alleged victims named in the cheating charges.