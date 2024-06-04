LTA enforcement officer dies after chasing errant motorcyclist on SLE

SINGAPORE – A Land Transport Authority (LTA) enforcement officer died in the line of duty on the morning of June 4 while chasing a motorcyclist who was attempting to flee.

When contacted, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving a motorcycle, two lorries and a van along SLE towards BKE near TPE exit at about 10.40am.

“An LTA enforcement officer who was riding the motorcycle was conveyed to the hospital where he subsequently passed away,” said the police.

An 18-year-old man, believed to be the rider the officer was chasing before the accident, was arrested for suspected drug-related offences, possession of scheduled weapons, and various driving-related offences, added the police.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, an LTA spokesperson said it is deeply saddened by the death of Mr Zdulfika Ahakasah, who is a valued member of its enforcement team.

“Zdulfika was trying to stop an errant motorcyclist when the accident happened. LTA is working with the Traffic Police to thoroughly investigate the incident, and bring the motorcyclist involved to justice,” said the spokesperson.

“We are in contact with his family to extend our condolences and full support during this difficult time.”

A video of the incident posted on SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page shows the officer on his motorcycle pursuing a rider on the shoulder lane near an expressway exit.

The motorcyclist, who appears to be slowing down at first, makes a sudden swerve to the right and cuts into the path of a lorry. The officer follows closely behind, before crashing his motorcycle into a road divider.

Senior Assistant Commissioner Daniel Tan, the Commander of Traffic Police, said: “This was a tragic loss of life of a fellow law enforcer who died while executing his duty to keep our roads safe. The police will investigate this matter thoroughly, and ensure that those responsible will face the full brunt of the law.”