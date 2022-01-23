Legal sector stirred into addressing exodus of junior lawyers: Law Society president

SINGAPORE - Following his speech two weeks ago, where he highlighted a spike in departures from the law profession, the new president of the Law Society said the industry has since been jolted into action to help stem the exodus.

"We have started a national conversation about our profession, and we are listening to what everyone has to say," said Mr Adrian Tan in an interview with The Straits Times last Friday (Jan 21).

"All over social media, young and not-so-young lawyers are speaking out, and telling their stories."

In his speech to mark the opening of the legal year, he said 538 lawyers left the profession in 2021, a figure that represented a five-year high. In the four years prior to that, between 380 and 430 lawyers quit the profession each year.

Among those who left last year, 310 were junior lawyers who had practised for less than five years.

Mr Tan, a partner at TSMP Law Corporation, said it came as no surprise to him that junior lawyers were highly sought after, as law firms are a good training ground for them to be exposed to a wide range of work.

He said: "The Singapore legal industry is a victim of its own success.

"Singapore lawyers are known to be bright and hardworking. They are often headhunted for roles in not just law, but in fields requiring compliance, risk management, business restructuring, finance and many other lucrative positions."

But the legal sector cannot afford to lose too many lawyers as there needs to be constant renewal within its ranks, given the demanding nature of the profession.

He said: "As older lawyers reach the end of their careers and step back, young lawyers are needed to rejuvenate the profession."

There are about 6,000 practising lawyers in Singapore.

Mr Tan, a veteran lawyer of more than 30 years, said the Law Society was proud of every lawyer who had spoken up to share his or her experiences.

"Some have done so openly, and others have done so privately, in messages to me and other members of the Law Society Council.

"We want to reimagine how we can practise law in Singapore, so that we can meet the requirements of the client, the court and the community, while balancing that with the modern lawyer's wish to have balance and wellness," he said.