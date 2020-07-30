Lawyers engaged to represent trio allegedly linked to 4-year-old's murder

SINGAPORE - Lawyers have been engaged to represent all three people allegedly linked to the murder of four-year-old Megan Khung Yu Wai.

The girl's mother, Foo Li Ping, 24, and a man identified as Wong Shi Xiang, 33, are accused of killing her in an apartment at the Suites @ Guillemard condominium in Lim Ah Woo Road in February this year.

Court documents do not indicate how Foo and Wong are related to each other.

They allegedly worked with a second woman, Nouvelle Chua Ruoshi, 30, to get rid of Megan's body by burning it in a metal barrel at Paya Ubi Industrial Park in Ubi Avenue 1 in May.

All three appeared in court on Thursday (July 30) via video-link from the Central Police Division.

Two sets of lawyers also turned up in court indicating that they have been approached to represent Foo.

Mr Josephus Tan told the court that Foo's mother had contacted his firm, Invictus Law Corporation, asking his team to represent her.

They include Mr Cory Wong and Mr Marshall Lim.

Mr Peter Keith Fernando from Leo Fernando law firm, however, said that Foo's cousin had approached him to do so.

Mr Tan then said Foo now has a mandate to elect which lawyers to represent her.

Wong is represented by Mr Vinit Chhabra from Vinit Chhabra Law Corporation while Mr Thangavelu from Trident Law Corporation represents Chua.

Wong, Foo and Chua were charged in court last Saturday.

But even before he was handed his latest charges, Wong had earlier appeared in court to face those involving other unrelated offences.

He is accused of six drug-related offences, including methamphetamine trafficking and consumption in 2018.

On Nov 22 that year, Wong is said to be in possession of two samurai swords in a Geylang East Avenue 1 flat.

He is accused of assaulting a man in the same unit two days later.

On Thursday, the court heard that Wong, Foo and Chua will be further remanded at the Central Police Division.

Their cases have been adjourned to Aug 6.

Offenders convicted of murder can face the death penalty or be jailed for life with caning.