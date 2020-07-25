Man and woman charged with killing woman's 4-year-old daughter and burning her body

SINGAPORE - A 33-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were charged on Saturday (July 25) with the murder of the woman's four-year-old daughter.

Wong Shi Xiang and Foo Li Ping were accused of killing Megan Khung Yu Wai at Suites @ Guillemard in Paya Lebar sometime in February.

Megan was Foo's biological daughter, police said in a statement on Saturday.

Wong and Foo - as well as another woman, Nouvelle Chua Ruoshi, 30 - have also been charged with disposing of the body of the girl to hide what happened to her.

They were said to have intentionally disposed of her body by transporting it to Paya Ubi Industrial Park and burning it in a metal barrel.

Court documents did not reveal details about the link between the man and two women.

Police had earlier said that they received a report on Monday at 5.36pm that the four-year-old girl had gone missing.

They established that the girl had died and identified the three suspects.

Wong, Foo and Chua will be remanded at Central Police Division and their cases have been adjourned to July 30.

Offenders convicted of murder with common intention face the death penalty.

Those found guilty of disposing of a corpse to prevent detection of an offence with common intention can be jailed for up to seven years.