Last suspect in Chinatown brawl charged

SINGAPORE - The last suspect involved in a riot that left a man injured in a pool of blood at a Chinatown apartment block earlier this month was charged on Wednesday (May 20).

Muhammad Syukri Muhammad Iskandar, 22, was arrested on Monday. He is charged with one count of rioting while armed with a deadly weapon.

Syukri is alleged to have gathered with four men - Muhammad Farid Surian, Noor Najat Alwi, Muhammad Roslan Mohamed Rumli and Muhammad Ilham Noordin - to cause hurt to five other men on May 10.

Farid, Noor, Roslan and Ilham have also been charged with rioting and are expected back in court on Thursday.

The members of the other group are said to be: Mr Muhammed Shazryl Hykel Abdullah, Mr Muhamad Afiq Hilmi Mohamed Azmi, Mr Mohammad Zunnur Haq Abdullah, Mr Muhammad Syafie Abdul Razak and Mr Muhammad Fadli Ahnaf Tan.

According to preliminary investigations, the fight took place following a relationship dispute over a woman, a police spokesman told The Straits Times on May 12.

A video of the incident, which was captured on closed-circuit television (CCTV), shows two groups of people clashing along a corridor on level 16 of the People's Park Centre apartment block in Upper Cross Street.

The minute-long video clip was widely shared on social media and WhatsApp group chats.

In the CCTV footage, a group of armed men attacked 19-year-old Mr Shazryl Hykel and his friends.

Two of his friends fled while he and another friend were kicked, punched and struck with motorcycle helmets.

Mr Shazryl Hykel was also slashed by at least three parang-wielding men until he collapsed.

The attackers then fled, with one of them dragging a woman away with them.

A post-fight photograph circulating on WhatsApp group chats shows a dazed Mr Shazryl Hykel sitting next to a pool of blood.

The police were alerted at around 3.30am the same day and arrested three people at the scene, including Mr Shazryl Hykel. He was subsequently taken to Singapore General Hospital for treatment.

Following a manhunt by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Police Intelligence Department and Central Police Division, nine more people were arrested two days later.

If convicted of rioting armed with a deadly weapon, Syukri can be jailed for up to 10 years and caned.