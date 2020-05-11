Police manhunt on for suspects after 3 arrested in rioting case at People's Park Centre condo

SINGAPORE - Three people were arrested on Sunday (May 10) following a case of rioting at a People's Park Centre condominium.

The early-morning clash was caught on the condominium's CCTV camera and a video of the incident was widely circulated on social media and WhatsApp chat groups.

The minute-long video clip shows a group of men being attacked by another group armed with parangs.

A police spokesman told The Straits Times: "A 19-year-old man was conveyed conscious to Singapore General Hospital. Three persons have been arrested at the scene and a manhunt operation is currently underway to arrest the other people involved in the rioting case."

The injured man is seen on the surveillance footage being attacked by at least three people who had drawn their parangs.

He is believed to be in stable condition in hospital, suffering lacerations and cuts, said Mr Sahri Jumaat, who is part of an organisation M2M Movement that mentors wayward youths.

He said on Monday: "When I saw the shocking video of the incident at about 4pm, it was clear in my eyes that the victim was at the wrong place, at the wrong time.

"People should refrain from spreading rumours because we don't know how it all started."

He said the victim, who had been mentored since 2018 after his release from a welfare home, is a likeable and jovial person, willing to improve and progress in life.

"We wanted to visit the victim in hospital but we were told not to by the family," said Mr Sahri. "So we respect their wishes."

Based on the CCTV footage, there were at least 10 people at the scene . Among the participants was a woman who was dragged by a man during the course of the rioting.

The incident on Level 15 took place just before 3.30am when police were alerted to the rioting case at the condominium in Upper Cross Street.

When ST called the condominium's security on Monday morning, a man who gave his name only as Mr Teo said: "Don't ask me. The police also came here. Go and ask them. This is all I can share."

One condominium resident, who spoke to ST on condition of anonymity, said he was not aware of any fights or disturbance early Sunday morning.

He realised there had been trouble only when he noticed a police presence and cordon at the condominium in the morning when he went out to buy breakfast.

While it is not known how the CCTV footage came to be widely circulated, a person who admitted taking a video of the rioting had told friends in a WhatsApp chat group to "delete and not share footage of the incident".

He said in an audio clip that the video was meant for his "boss and manager", and not to be shared with anybody else.