Police drone keeps an eye on New Year crowd at Marina Bay from above

SINGAPORE - A police drone soared over the crowd on Friday (Dec 31) at Marina Bay as people headed out amid the New Year buzz.

The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was deployed to conduct patrols and deter troublemakers in the waterfront area.

The roughly 1 sq m drone is cleared to fly to up 200m in the air and can be controlled beyond the line of sight from its pilots.

It is equipped with cameras, sensors and a speaker to broadcast announcements such as crowd-control and safe distancing measures.

The police will unveil more details about this new drone and its UAV operations next month.