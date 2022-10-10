Karl Liew, accused of lying in Parti Liyani case, to undergo psychological tests

SINGAPORE - Karl Liew Kai Lung, who is facing charges for giving false evidence in the case of his family's former maid, Ms Parti Liyani, is to undergo neuropsychological assessments.

Liew, 45, the son of former Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong, was charged in 2020 with giving false evidence and furnishing false information to a public servant.

He is alleged to have falsely told the police in 2016 that he had found 119 items of clothing belonging to him in boxes that had been packed by Ms Parti, who was then accused of stealing from the family.

He also allegedly gave false evidence during Ms Parti's trial that a T-shirt and a blouse, which were exhibits in the case, had belonged to him.

Ms Parti, an Indonesian, was initially convicted in 2019 of stealing $34,000 worth of items from the Liews but was acquitted after the High Court overturned her conviction on appeal in 2020.

Liew was charged in November 2020.

Court records show that his case was last heard in chambers on Oct 7, and that it was adjourned for him to be subject to the neuropsychological assessments.

He is expected to undergo the assessments at Raffles Hospital in late October and early November, with the report to be out in December.

His lawyer is expected to provide an update at the next court session for the case in chambers on Dec 9.

Liew's bail of $15,000 has been extended.

If convicted of furnishing false information to a public servant, Liew can be jailed for up to three years and fined.

If convicted of giving false evidence in the course of a judicial proceeding, he can be jailed for up to seven years and fined.