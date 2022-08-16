Jail for man who tried to help alleged nickel trading fraudster flee; $23.3m fine for other offences

SINGAPORE - A man accused of being a contraband cigarette seller was jailed for four months after he tried to help alleged nickel trading fraudster Ng Yu Zhi flee the country.

Ang Yew Teck, who befriended Ng while they were in Changi Prison in remand in July last year, was separately hit with a $23.3 million fine over his involvement in a cigarette smuggling business.

The 50-year-old had conspired to arrange for Ng, 35, to be driven across the Causeway for $5 million with a 10 per cent deposit to be paid first.

But Ng did not pay the deposit.

On Tuesday (Aug 16), Ang was sentenced to four months' jail for conspiring to obstruct justice.

In total, he was sentenced to a jail term of three years, eight months and one week, and a fine of $23,312,000 for offences that include possessing contraband cigarettes and driving without a licence.

He was also disqualified from holding or obtaining driving licences for a year after his release.

The prosecution said Ang's case involved the fourth-largest seizure of illegal cigarettes in Singapore .

Ang did not pay the fines and will spend an additional 23 months and 110 days behind bars.

Ng, the former director of Envy Global Trading and Envy Asset Management, is facing 105 charges for his alleged involvement in a US$1.1 billion ($1.52 billion) nickel trading scam.

The court heard that days after being released from Changi Prison on Aug 17 last year, Ang met Ng and told him that he would try to find information on how the latter could flee Singapore and how much it would cost.

After the meeting, Ang contacted Shawn Liew Cheng Long, 36, to find out how Ng could leave Singapore.

Ang told Liew that Ng was involved in one of the largest cheating or criminal breach of trust cases in Singapore.

Liew, whose case is still pending, told Ang that their former boss, whom they used to smuggle contraband cigarettes for, may know of how to do it.