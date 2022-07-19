Man charged over second plan to help businessman allegedly linked to $1.2b fraud case flee S'pore

SINGAPORE - Two separate plans were allegedly hatched by different people to help Ng Yu Zhi - a businessman said to be linked to one of Singapore's largest investment fraud schemes - unlawfully flee the country and the authorities have foiled both of them.

Two men are now accused of working together in one of the escape bids.

Shawn Liew Cheng Long, 36 was charged on Tuesday (July 19) with one count of engaging in a conspiracy to intentionally obstruct the course of justice.

His alleged accomplice, Ang Yew Teck, 49, was handed a similar charge in February.

Ang is also accused of other unrelated offences including some involving unlawful gambling activities.

The pair were said to have been in Leedon Park near Holland Road in or around August last year when they allegedly offered Ng plans to unlawfully leave Singapore.

Court documents did not disclose details about the escape bid.

Liew's case has been adjourned to Aug 2 while Ang is expected to plead guilty to his charges 13 days later.

Police said in the statement on Tuesday that the pair's case is separate from the one involving a trio who were dealt with in court earlier this year over another plan to help Ng flee Singapore.

Keeren Marcus Phang Guan Wei, 32; Alvin Oey Weizhong, 37 and Ding Kuon Chwo, 63, had been sentenced to between three months and a year's jail.

Ng, 35, the former director of Envy Asset Management and Envy Global Trading, is said to be linked to a nickel trading scheme that allegedly cheated investors of at least $1.2 billion.

He was charged in court on March 22 last year and his case is still pending.