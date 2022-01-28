Jail for man over plan to help businessman flee Singapore unlawfully

SINGAPORE - A man was offered between $50,000 and $100,000 to assist Ng Yu Zhi - a businessman allegedly linked to one of Singapore's largest investment fraud schemes - unlawfully flee the country.

Alvin Oey Weizhong, 37, later heard from Keeren Marcus Phang Guan Wei, 32, an alleged accomplice who offered him the cash, that Ng's criminal case had been reported in the news.

Despite this, Oey continued with the plan to help Ng in the escape attempt.

In an earlier statement, the police said that officers found out about the plan during a separate investigation into unrelated gambling offences and foiled it.

The authorities then took immediate steps to stop the escape bid.

Oey was on Friday (Jan 28) sentenced to 11 months' jail and a fine of $20,000.

The Singaporean will be spending an additional one month behind bars if he is unable to pay the fine.

Oey had pleaded guilty to engaging in a conspiracy with two people - Ding Kuon Chwo, 63, and Phang - to obstruct the course of justice. Oey also admitted to an offence linked to unlawful gambling activities. The cases involving Singaporeans Phang, Ding and Ng are still pending.

Ng, 34, the former director of Envy Asset Management and Envy Global Trading, is said to be linked to a nickel trading scheme that allegedly cheated investors of at least $1.2 billion.

He was charged in court on March 22 last year and currently faces 75 charges including 48 counts of cheating.

Investigations revealed that the following month, Phang heard rumours that the boss of "Envy car shop" wanted to abscond from Singapore and that a "hefty financial reward" was offered to those who could facilitate the escape bid.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tay Zhi Jie said: "Keeren suspected that this 'Envy car shop boss' is Ng, and he called the accused (Oey) to check if he was able to help someone unlawfully leave Singapore for Malaysia. Keeren offered the accused a reward of $50,000 to $100,000 if the accused was able to assist.

"The accused agreed to help Keeren arrange for this person to unlawfully leave Singapore."