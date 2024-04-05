Jail for man involved with transnational syndicate linked to scams, evaded arrest

SINGAPORE – A Malaysian national who acted as a runner in Singapore for a transnational syndicate was sentenced to 10 months’ jail, after he had initially evaded arrest.

On April 5, Wong Jia Hao, 24, pleaded guilty to helping to retain the benefits of a criminal conduct for someone else.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Thaddeus Tan said at the time of the offence, Wong was employed as a bartender at V Sing Bistro in Johor Bahru.

While working at the karaoke bar, Wong was recruited by his boss, who was not named in court, to collect and transport cash withdrawn from ATMs in Singapore.

Court documents did not say where Wong was transporting the money to.

The court heard that the arrangement started in August 2023 and Wong was paid between RM200 (S$57) and RM400 for each ATM run.

DPP Tan said Wong saw this as an opportunity to make fast money to repay some of his loans. In all, he had helped his boss to make around three to four ATM runs.

On Sept 28, 2023, Wong was instructed by his boss to enter Singapore with another man, Muhamad Azizi Azroy Abd Manan.

The pair entered Singapore in Azroy’s vehicle and drove to Parkway Parade where they met Javier Tan Kai Kiat, Un Jia Zhen, and Tiew Hao Ping.

Wong was instructed by his boss to go with Tiew to the ATM to withdraw $13,000. DPP Tan said the money was traced to a malware phishing victim.

While at the ATM, it was discovered that $8,000 was missing from the account.

Wong reported it to his boss, who then instructed him to withdraw $4,400 instead and go to Bendemeer Ville, an HDB estate near Boon Keng, along with the Tiew and pass the money to another person named Vo Thi Monh Tam.

Court documents did not reveal the connection between the individuals named in the case.

DPP Tan said the $4,400 was later converted into cryptocurrencies.

Shortly after, the police arrived at Bendemeer Ville after Tiew’s friend made a police report at about 5.40pm. The court heard that Tiew had told his friend that he was being forced into a Malaysian car.