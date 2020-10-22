Jail, fine for Porsche driver caught drink driving and speeding during circuit breaker

SINGAPORE - A Porsche driver who was caught drink driving and speeding after he unlawfully met a woman for dinner during the circuit breaker period was sentenced on Thursday (Oct 22) to three weeks' jail.

Wong Teck Chye, 47, was also fined $6,000 and disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for two years.

He was driving at a speed of 133kmh against the 90kmh speed limit, before a traffic police officer stopped him in the wee hours of April 25.

The Singaporean was found with at least 43 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The prescribed limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

On Oct 7, he pleaded guilty to one count each of speeding, drink driving and an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act. He also admitted to an unrelated assault charge.

During the circuit breaker from April 7 to June 1, people were not allowed to leave their homes without a valid reason or meet others from different households for social purpose.

On April 24, Wong flouted this rule and met a woman in her Selegie Road flat for dinner. Court documents did not say how they were related to each other.

After consuming five cans of beer, Wong left the woman's home shortly after midnight.

He was speeding along Tampines Expressway towards the Pan-Island Expressway at around 12.45am on April 25 when a traffic police officer spotted him.

Wong complied when told to stop his vehicle and the policeman then found that he reeked of alcohol.

After failing a breathalyser test, Wong was taken to the traffic police headquarters in Ubi Avenue 3 where he was found with at least 43 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

Separately, Wong assaulted taxi driver Ong Say Beng, 54, in Bencoolen Link on Aug 8 last year as he was unhappy with the older man's driving.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kor Zhen Hong had earlier said: "As the victim tried to close the taxi's door, the accused's arm got caught between the closing door and the door frame.

"The accused forced opened the taxi door and proceeded to kick the victim's leg and punch the victim's face."

Wong left the scene soon after and Mr Ong called the police.

For a charge under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.

A repeat offender faces up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $20,000.

For assault, Wong could have been jailed for up to three years and fined up to $5,000.