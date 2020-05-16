8 charged with offences linked to Covid-19 outbreak

A 41-year-old man who is said to have intentionally coughed twice in another man's face while they were in a Singapore Post branch in Tampines Central 6 was hauled to court yesterday.

Vijayan Pillay Sandarasegaran was charged with one count each of harassment and being a public nuisance.

He was not wearing a mask in public and allegedly annoyed others by coughing loudly in the post office branch around 10am on March 30.

He will be back in court on June 2.

He was one of eight people charged in court yesterday over a range of offences amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The seven others are: Permjit Singh Khazan Singh, Arvinish N. Ramakrishnan, Cheng Fengzhao, Tan Han Yong, Wong Teck Chye, Yee Choon Wah and Kumaran Roy Rajendran.

All of them are Singaporeans except for Tan, Arvinish and Cheng.

Singh is facing 11 charges, including five counts of failing to wear a mask over his nose and mouth in public.

The 60-year-old allegedly committed the offences between April 19 and 27 at places such as Block 101, Towner Road.

He will be back in court on May 29.

Tan, 76, is facing two harassment charges.

The Indonesian is said to have verbally abused two policemen on April 17 at places including the Police Cantonment Complex.

Meanwhile, Wong, 46, has been slapped with two charges under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act as well as one each for speeding and drink driving.

He is accused of unlawfully meeting a woman for dinner and drinks in Selegie Road around 4pm on April 24.

Hours later, while driving along the Tampines Expressway towards the Pan-Island Expressway around 12.45am, his speed was purportedly clocked at 133kmh. The speed limit there is 90kmh.

The court heard that 43 micrograms of alcohol was detected in 100ml of his breath.

The prescribed limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

ARMED WITH GOLF CLUB

Yee is said to have appeared in a corridor on the sixth storey of a Balam Road block of flats near Paya Lebar Road armed with a golf club.

The 52-year-old allegedly used it to smash the windows of two units.

It happened around 6.30pm on April 18.

He also allegedly failed to wear a mask over his nose and mouth.

Arvinish, 23, is accused of unlawfully meeting a friend to consume alcohol between midnight and 1am on April 19.

At about 3am, the Malaysian rode his motorcycle along Yishun Avenue 6 to take the man home, court documents show.

He allegedly had 43 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath, which is above the prescribed limit.

As for Cheng, 37, she is said to have unlawfully allowed another person to enter her home in Jalan Kemaman near Balestier Road on two occasions.

The Chinese national allegedly committed the offences on April 19 and May 5.

USED CRIMINAL FORCE ON SG CLEAN AMBASSADOR

Kumaran, 29, allegedly failed to wear a mask over his nose and mouth at the Commonwealth Crescent Market around 2pm on April 18.

He is also accused of using criminal force on an SG Clean ambassador and verbally abusing another that day.

Kumaran, Cheng and Arvinish told the court yesterday that they intend to plead guilty to their offences.