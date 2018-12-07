Jail, driving ban over accident that killed girl

A former condominium manager was driving a friend's car and speeding when he hit a four-year-old girl crossing the road with her family's domestic worker.

They were flung into the air before landing on the road. The little girl died an hour later in hospital.

The motorist, Sai Mee Chun, 54, who is now jobless, was sentenced to six weeks' jail and disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for five years yesterday after pleading guilty to causing death by driving in a negligent manner.

One count of causing grievous hurt by negligent driving was considered during sentencing.

The Straits Times understands that the maid, Ms Su Su Hlaing, 38, and Eleanor Tan Si Xuan were jaywalking when the accident occurred.

Ms Su Su Hlaing had picked Eleanor up from kindergarten at around 6.40pm on Oct 9 last year. They did not use an overhead bridge to cross the two-lane Bukit Batok Central.

Eleanor called out to the maid when they were about two steps away from the central divider, and they paused for a moment to talk.

Meanwhile, Sai was driving towards them at a speed of about 60kmh even though the speed limit there was 50kmh. Failing to keep a proper lookout, he noticed the two pedestrians only when they were less than half a car length away.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lee Zu Zhao told District Judge Salina Ishak: "He was unable to stop his car in time and collided into both the deceased and the victim, who were crossing the road from his left to right. Both the deceased and the victim were flung forward into the air before landing on the road."

The victims were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where Eleanor died of multiple injuries at 7.46pm that day.

The maid, who survived, suffered injuries including fractures to her pelvis and right arm. She was hospitalised until Oct 27 last year. The Straits Times understands she no longer works for Eleanor's family.

DPP Lee urged the court yesterday to sentence Sai to at least six weeks' jail and disqualify him from driving all classes of vehicles for five years. He stressed that the former condominium manager was speeding when he committed the offence.

Defence lawyer Choo Yean Lin pleaded for a short sentence not exceeding four weeks' jail.

She told Judge Salina that Sai is remorseful and had a clean driving record prior to the accident.

Sai is now out on bail of $10,000 and will surrender himself at the State Courts on Dec 17 to begin serving his sentence.

For causing a death by negligent driving, he could have been jailed for up to two years and fined.