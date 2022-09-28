Jail, caning for drug abuser who rammed into pedestrian during high-speed police chase

SINGAPORE - A man who led police on a high-speed chase through Toa Payoh was on Wednesday sentenced to more than nine years' jail for drug, traffic and other offences.

A female pedestrian was hit by the car Vaswani Richard Prakash drove in the incident on Feb 12, 2021.

She suffered multiple injuries, including a fracture to her left ankle.

Vaswani, 36, had on Sept 14 pleaded guilty to a range of offences including drug abuse, causing grievous hurt while driving in a dangerous manner and driving while under disqualification.

The court heard that at the time of the high-speed chase, Vaswani was serving a remission order, which was in force until Aug 18, 2021.

This was after his release from jail for an undisclosed offence on Oct 23, 2019.

As part of the remission order, he was supposed to keep himself out of trouble.

Instead he was arrested on June 8, 2020, after a woman he was with in a car tried to avoid a police roadblock.

The court heard that Vaswani was a passenger in the car.

The woman, who was driving the car, did not have a driving licence.

After spotting the roadblock at a slip road into Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5, the woman reversed the car.

It struck a kerb and police arrested her soon after. Court documents did not disclose the outcome of her case.

Vaswani was uncooperative and aggressive, and had to be arrested.