Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

To show his support for ISIS, the 14-year-old boy created pro-ISIS videos using footage from his online gameplay on Roblox and Gorebox.

SINGAPORE - A 14-year-old Singaporean boy who aspired to travel overseas to conduct armed violence and die a martyr has been issued a restriction order (RO) under the Internal Security Act (ISA).

The Secondary 3 student is the third 14-year-old to be dealt with under the ISA over the past two years for terrorism-related activities, said the Internal Security Department (ISD), which urged the public to seek help from the authorities early if they suspect someone close to them may be radicalised.

ISD said on Jan 28 that the boy’s radicalisation online by militant group ISIS ’ extremist ideologies began in early 2023, when he was 12.

He had come across a video of ISIS fighters battling American soldiers in Al-Fallujah, Iraq, and saw the terrorist group as defenders of the civilian population against American and Iraqi oppressors.

As he searched for more information on ISIS, online algorithms pushed more ISIS-related videos to his social media feed . He also discovered a pro-ISIS website through social media, and spent around nine hours daily consuming its extremist content.

In just a year, the boy became a staunch supporter of ISIS, took a pledge of allegiance, and considered himself an ISIS member.

To show his support, he created pro-ISIS videos using footage from his online gameplay on Roblox and Gorebox. These included recreating ISIS executions and role-playing as an ISIS fighter who killed “disbelievers”.

Besides simulating ISIS attacks on military bases, such as with car bombs, sniper attacks and suicide bombings, he also simulated executions by shooting prisoners in-game or beheading them with knives, said ISD.

Knowing that he was too young to physically take up arms for ISIS, the boy aspired to travel about 10 years later to Syria, Afghanistan, Africa, Iraq, or Bali in Indonesia to fight and die as a martyr on the battlefield, the department added.

To prepare for this, the boy practised close-quarter battle simulations at home daily for hours with a toy AK-47 rifle, role-playing as an ISIS fighter attacking the US Army or the Israel Defence Forces, whom he considered enemies.

He also attempted to garner support on social media by posting at least one publicly accessible pro-ISIS video every day using footage and jihadist songs he found online.

The boy also simulated executions by shooting prisoners in-game or beheading them with knives, noted ISD. PHOTOS: ISD

In November 2025, ISD issued an RO against the boy. This means he cannot travel out of Singapore or access social media without approval.

ISD said the boy’s exposure to ISIS content exacerbated his pre-existing unease with the LGBTQ community.

After he viewed materials about the June 2016 ISIS-inspired mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, he believed that members of the LGBTQ community should be killed.

“He had thoughts of participating in an attack against the LGBTQ community in Singapore using guns, should one be initiated by others. However, he did not develop his violent ideations further,” said ISD.

Apart from ISIS, the boy was supportive of other Islamist terrorist groups such as Al-Qaeda and Hamas. He also idolised terrorist personalities such as deceased Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and ideologue Anwar al-Awlaki, and the perpetrators of the 2002 Bali bombings.

In February 2024, after learning about the Bali bombings from an online documentary, he drafted a mock-up of an attack targeting a random nightclub in Bali, using a map he had downloaded online.

He believed such an attack would further ISIS’ cause to establish a global Islamic caliphate, though ISD said he was not found to have developed these ideations further or made any attack preparations.

In just a year, the boy became a staunch supporter of ISIS, took a pledge of allegiance, and considered himself an ISIS member. PHOTOS: ISD

Aware that his support for ISIS was unlawful, the boy intentionally concealed his online activities to evade detection, though he shared his support for the terror group with his family members and a few schoolmates.

“While several of them attempted to dissuade him, he did not heed their advice,” said the department. “None of them reported him to the authorities.”

ISD said the case highlights its continued concern with youth radicalisation in Singapore and the worrying trend of younger people getting radicalised. The three 14-year-olds are the youngest individuals issued with ISA orders to date.

Since 2020, ISD has dealt with nine self-radicalised Singaporeans under the ISA who were ISIS supporters. Eight of them were youth aged 20 and younger.

Besides easy access to extremist materials online, youth radicalisation is facilitated by repeated exposure to violence and gore, such as through online games where one can simulate terrorist attacks and role-play as terrorists, the department noted.

ISD said most youth it investigated for radicalisation in recent years had displayed early warning signs to their family and friends, including expressing support for terrorist groups and the use of violence.

In the latest case, the boy’s family members and friends were aware of his extremist views and support for ISIS, but none of them reported him. “It was fortunate that ISD detected him before he acted on his violent ideations. However, the authorities may not always be able to detect radicalised individuals before they act,” said ISD.

Update on earlier cases

Separately, ISD said on Jan 28 that it had, in December 2025, released an 18-year-old Singaporean from detention, three years after he was detained under the ISA for wanting to engage in armed violence in Singapore or abroad.

Detained in December 2022 when he was 15, the boy was an Al-Qaeda and ISIS supporter who wanted to support the establishment of an Islamic caliphate. He also considered conducting attacks against non-Muslims in Singapore.

ISD said the teen, who underwent an intensive rehabilitation programme, made good progress and was assessed to no longer pose a security threat requiring preventive detention.

Restriction orders on three other Singaporeans were also allowed to lapse upon their expiry, as they no longer required close supervision under this regime.

The first case was Maksham Mohd Shah, 44, who planned to engage in armed violence overseas by joining a foreign radical group and underwent physical training in Malaysia in preparation for this.

He was detained in 2007 and released from detention on a suspension direction in 2012. He was issued an RO in 2013, which was allowed to lapse in November 2025.

The second case was a 17-year-old staunch supporter of ISIS, who was willing to help the group in its terrorist activities and online propaganda efforts. He was detained in 2020 and released from detention on an RO in 2022. The RO was allowed to lapse in January 2026.

The third case was 63-year-old Mohamed Khalim Jaffar, a former Jemaah Islamiyah member who was detained in 2002. He was released from detention on an RO in 2012, which was allowed to lapse in January 2026.

Cases in 2025

Apart from the latest case, five people were dealt with under the ISA in 2025.

In January, a 56-year-old housewife who managed social media groups supporting Islamist militant and terrorist organisations was issued an RO.

In February, a 15-year-old girl was issued an RO, becoming the first female teen dealt with under the ISA . She had wanted to marry an ISIS fighter in Syria, start a pro-ISIS family and raise sons to become fighters for the cause.

In March, a 17-year-old boy who had planned to kill at least 100 Muslims in Singapore was detained under the ISA. He had been inspired by the 2019 shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in which 51 Muslims were murdered.

In July, a 30-year-old Singaporean man was issued an RO for wanting to engage in armed violence in Syria and to take up arms against Greece in defence of Turkey.

In September, a 14-year-old boy who became exposed to extremist ideologies online was issued an RO. The boy’s picking and choosing of ideologies was so varied that ISD said it was the first self-radicalisation case here that involved a “salad bar” of ideologies.

Anyone who knows or suspects that a person has been radicalised, or is involved in terrorism-related activities, should promptly contact ISD on 1800-2626-473.