Indonesian woman receives 5 months’ jail for leaving newborn baby in recycling bin

SINGAPORE - An Indonesian woman has been sentenced to five months’ jail after admitting in a district court on Thursday (Nov 5) that she had abandoned her newborn baby boy in a private estate near Upper Paya Lebar Road on July 27.

The infant was discovered in a recycling bin in Tai Keng Gardens.

He was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital, where he was found to be in a stable condition with no visible injuries.

The 29-year-old offender, who cannot be named due to a gag order, could have been jailed up to seven years and fined. At the time of the offence, she was hired as maid.

The Straits Times in July spoke to a resident of the estate whose family found the baby.

Mr Lew, who declined to give his full name, said that his son-in-law heard the infant crying shortly after a family dinner on July 27.

Mr Lew said: "He heard a strange noise coming from (the bin), and asked some of us for help to check it out.

"No one dared to open the bin because they thought it might be a cat or a dog, so they called me for help."

After lifting the lid, he spotted the infant, who was wrapped in a towel and placed inside paper bags. The police were also alerted.

His family took the baby out of the bin and an ambulance arrived soon after.

In an earlier statement, police said that they had identified the woman through extensive ground investigations and with the aid of images from closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage provided by residents.