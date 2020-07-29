Indonesian woman arrested for allegedly abandoning her newborn in private estate near Upper Paya Lebar

SINGAPORE - A 29-year-old Indonesian woman, who is believed to have abandoned her newborn baby, was arrested by the police on Wednesday (July 29).

The baby boy was found outside a semi-detached home in Tai Keng Gardens near Upper Paya Lebar Road on Monday night.

He was then taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital. The police had said he had no visible injuries and his condition was stable.

On Wednesday, the police said in a statement that officers from the Ang Mo Kio Police Division were able to establish the identity of the woman through "extensive ground investigations" and with the help of CCTV footage from residents.

She will be charged in court on Thursday with exposure and abandonment of a child under 12 years old, under Section 317 of the Penal Code.

If convicted, she may be jailed up to seven years, or fined, or both.

"The police would like to express our appreciation to the members of the community who provided valuable information which aided investigations and contributed to the arrest," said the statement.

On Tuesday, a resident who only wanted to be known as Mr Lew told The Straits Times that his son-in-law discovered the baby shortly after a family dinner.

"He heard a strange noise coming from the recycling bin, and asked some of us for help to check it out," said Mr Lew.

"No one dared to open the bin because they thought it might be a cat or a dog, so they called me for help," he added.

As soon as Mr Lew lifted the lid of the bin, he knew it was not an animal, but an infant that appeared to be newborn, wrapped in a towel and placed in paper bags. The family then called the police.

"We tried to carry it out using the bags, but they were ripping apart at the bottom. So we tilted the bin, and carried him out," he said.

Mr Lew and his family then loosened the towel, which was covering the baby's face, to allow him to breathe.

"He was crying loudly, so my wife started to console him and he quietened a bit. Perhaps he knew that his life was saved," he said.

Minutes later, an ambulance arrived to take the infant to the hospital.

Mr Lew said he was shaken from the discovery, but relieved that the baby was alive and well.