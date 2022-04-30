Indonesian maid charged with murdering 73-year-old man in Bishan

SINGAPORE - A 49-year-old maid was charged in court on Saturday (April 30) with murdering a 73-year-old in a Bishan flat.

According to court documents, Sumiyati, an Indonesian who goes by one name, allegedly murdered Mr Low Hoon Cheong on Thursday between 4pm and 8.45pm.

The murder purportedly took place at an eighth floor unit at Block 222 Bishan Street 23.

The police said on Friday that investigations revealed that the maid was employed in the victim's household.

They were alerted to the case at about 8.50pm on Thursday and found him motionless inside the residential unit. He was pronounced dead by paramedics at scene.

A neighbour, who had known Mr Low’s family for 30 years, told The Straits Times on Friday that Mr Low’s wife had pleaded with her to go to her flat to check on her husband.

She found the man lying motionless on a mattress in the living room.

According to neighbours, the maid was hired by the family around two years ago to look after Mr Low, who used a wheelchair.

One of them said he needed a wheelchair after his health deteriorated in recent years.

If convicted, she faces the death penalty.