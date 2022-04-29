Maid arrested for allegedly murdering 73-year-old man in Bishan

The authorities were alerted to the death at a residential unit along Bishan Street 23, on April 28, 2022. SCREENGRAB: GOOGLE MAPS
Updated
13 min ago
Published
28 min ago

SINGAPORE - A 49-year-old migrant domestic worker has been arrested for allegedly murdering a 73-year-old man, said the police on Friday (April 29).

The authorities were alerted to the death at a residential unit along Bishan Street 23 at around 8.50pm on Thursday.

They said officers found the man lying motionless inside and he was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Investigations are ongoing.

The maid, who works for the deceased's household, will be charged in court on Saturday.

If convicted, she faces the death penalty.

More On This Topic
Murder conviction upheld for maid who stabbed, slashed employer more than 90 times
Maid on trial for murdering employer's mother-in-law was 'normal' the day before

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top