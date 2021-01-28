IMH report on man accused of Felicia Teo's murder in 2007 ready; case adjourned to March

SINGAPORE - Following psychiatric evaluation, the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) has prepared a report on the condition of a man accused of murdering Ms Felicia Teo Wei Ling in 2007.

Details of the IMH report, however, were not revealed on Thursday (Jan 28) when the accused, Ahmad Danial Mohamed Rafa'ee, now 36, appeared in a district court.

He is represented by Mr Shashi Nathan, Ms Tania Chin and Ms Laura Yeo from law firm Withers KhattarWong.

Ahmad, who is now in remand, will be back in court on March 11.

The Singaporean is accused of murdering Ms Teo, 19, in a Marine Terrace flat on June 30, 2007.

Ahmad is said to have committed the offence along with Ragil Putra Setia Sukmarahjana, now 32.

The two men are believed to have been friends of Ms Teo.

It was not mentioned in court on Thursday if there are updates on the whereabouts of her remains and on investigations surrounding Ragil, who is said to be overseas.

Ms Teo's disappearance made headlines when her family and friends appealed for help, refusing to believe the teenager had run away.

They last saw her on June 29, 2007, when she left her home in Bras Basah.

Closed-circuit television footage later showed her entering a lift in a Marine Terrace housing block with two men.

She was never seen nor heard from again.

Her mother lodged a missing persons police report on July 3 that year.

Officers began investigating and they initially classified Ms Teo's disappearance as a missing persons case.

This was because they did not find any facts linking the two men to her disappearance.

The men had earlier told officers that Ms Teo left the flat on her own accord.

Her friends and family then conducted their own search and more than 200 people got involved.

Meanwhile, the police kept reviewing the case regularly.

They got a break when the case was referred to the CID in July last year and officers uncovered new leads.

They arrested Ahmad on Dec 15, and he was charged with murder in a district court two days later.

Offenders convicted of murder will face the death sentence.