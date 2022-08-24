Jail for man who cheated IMDA of more than $41,000

SINGAPORE - Unsure if his contract at the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) would be renewed, a principal consultant there set up a business.

But he used the company while he was still with IMDA to receive jobs from the statutory board without telling his employer of his vested interest.

On Wednesday (Aug 24), Jeffrey Ho Kiat, 56, was jailed for four months after he pleaded guilty to three cheating charges.

Four other charges were taken into consideration during his sentencing . He was given a discharge amounting to an acquittal for five other charges.

Ho had cheated IMDA of more than $41,000 together with his accomplice - his former secretary Ng Sok Luan, who he became acquainted with in 2006 during one of his previous roles in the public service.

Ng, 44, was sentenced to two months' jail last month.

On Wednesday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Grace Lim said the pair developed an intimate relationship and that Ng continued to work with Ho until Oct 31, 2016.

In her written sentencing submissions for Ho, DPP Lim added that the pair abused the position of trust that Ho was placed in by virtue of his role at IMDA.

She said: "Given that he was an expert in the area of design, his IMDA colleagues had trusted him to provide recommendations for suitable vendors who could carry out the required work.

"Instead, Jeffrey abused this trust by directing the work to his own companies."

DPP Lim told the court that Ho was seconded to IMDA some time after November 2016, and joined officially a year later on a contract basis.

In April 2017, he set up Goldentree Innovations with Ng as he wanted to set up a sustainable business if his IMDA contract was not renewed.

Ng's brother-in-law Low Kian Tong was registered as director and shareholder of the company, while Ng and Ho provided start-up capital for it.

DPP Lim said Ho and Ng, who was with the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) then, were aware that they were required to declare their interest in Goldentree to their respective employers.

But they did not do so.

In March 2018, Ng and Ho set up Creative Futures Agency (CFA). Ng again got Mr Low to be registered as its director, and Ng took over in July 2018. Ho was again aware of his need to declare this interest but did not.

When Ho was asked to work on various projects with IMDA, including one for the Punggol Digital District, the companies he recommended included CFA, Goldentree and another company called Zelkova Serrata (S).

Two of the jobs were awarded to Zelkova on April 17 and Aug 20, 2018, and one was awarded to CFA in November that year.