Woman jailed over role to cheat IMDA of more than $41,000

SINGAPORE - A principal consultant at the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and a woman with whom he had an intimate relationship worked together to cheat the agency of more than $41,000, a district court heard on Friday (July 1).

Deputy Public Prosecutor Grace Lim said that Jeffrey Ho Kiat, 55, was the mastermind of the ruse while Ng Sok Luan, also known as Cindy, was "more of a follower".

On Friday (July 1), Ng, 44, was sentenced to two months' jail after she pleaded guilty to three cheating charges. Ho's case is still pending.

Court documents did not disclose how the pair were caught.

Ho got to know Ng in 2006. Ng was then employed as his personal secretary.

She continued to work with him as his secretary throughout his different deployments until Oct 31, 2016. The prosecutor did not disclose details about these deployments.

In April 2017, the pair set up a firm called Goldentree Innovations as Ho wanted a business he could join in case his contract was not renewed at IMDA.

DPP Lim said: "As both Jeffrey and Cindy were employed in the public service at the time, they knew that they could not be registered as owners or directors of the company. (Thus), Cindy approached her brother-in-law... to act as a director and shareholder of the company."

The brother-in-law, identified as Mr Low Kian Tong, was registered as the company's director and shareholder, while Ho and Ng, who was then working at the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI), provided the start-up capital.

The prosecutor said that Ho and Ng were aware that as part of their job, they had to declare their interests in Goldentree to IMDA and MCI. But they did not do so.

Ng later took over Mr Low's positions at Goldentree after she resigned from MCI in late 2017.

The following year, Ho and Ng set up another firm called Creative Futures Agency, and Ng became its director and shareholder. Similarly, Ho did not declare his interests in the firm to IMDA.

The prosecutor added: "Some time in 2018, Jeffrey informed Cindy that Nelson Cho, who was a director of (a firm called) Zelkova Serrata... would assist to provide supporting quotations and invoices for a few IMDA projects.

"Based on Jeffrey's instructions, Cindy would prepare Zelkova's quotations and send them to Nelson Cho for his onward submission to IMDA."