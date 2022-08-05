Two killed in lorry accident at Old Jurong Road; driver arrested for drink driving: Police

SINGAPORE - Two men, aged 17 and 23, died in a lorry accident in Old Jurong Road towards Upper Bukit Timah Road on Thursday morning (Aug 4).

On Friday, the police said the 25-year-old driver was arrested for drink driving and careless driving causing death.

Paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were also alerted to the accident.

On Friday, the SCDF said it used hydraulic equipment to rescue two of the passengers who were trapped in the front seat.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The police said the driver and the remaining five passengers, aged 15 to 20, were taken to the National University Hospital.

Police investigations are under way.

In a video posted on Thursday on Facebook on Singapore Road Accidents, a lorry was seen with its entire front compartment smashed.

The vehicle is believed to have crashed into a tree in Old Jurong Road.

Last year, two migrant workers, aged 28 and 33, who were travelling in the back of a lorry were killed when it crashed into a stationary tipper truck on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE).

There were 17 workers sitting at the back of the lorry which was heading to a worksite in Woodlands.

In 2010, three Chinese migrant workers were killed when the lorry they were in skidded and tipped over on the slip road towards Thomson Road, off the Changi-bound side of the PIE.

The lorry was carrying 15 workers in the back even though only 13 were allowed.