'I felt scared but I could not fight back': Security officer who was assaulted outside Giant hypermart

SINGAPORE - At 90kg and around 170cm tall, Mr Sures Perumal was physically bigger than the man who allegedly assaulted him on Monday night.

But the 46-year-old Malaysian security officer did not retaliate, as he had been trained not to do so, and to report it to his supervisor and the authorities instead.

"I felt scared of course, but I could not talk or fight back because I'm a security guard and I need to perform my duty," he said in a video interview on Wednesday (July 6).

"But he was smaller in size than me, so I could block some of his punches."

He added that it was the first time he had been attacked at work in a decade as a security officer in Singapore.

Footage provided by the Security Association Singapore showed Mr Perumal being punched and shoved by a man outside the Giant hypermarket at Tampines Retail Park at about 10.20pm that night, after he advised the man to put on a mask before entering the premises.

He was on traffic control duty that night, and that entailed ensuring vehicles stop for pedestrians to cross the zebra crossing safely.

Mr Perumal was seen in the video approaching a man who was not wearing a mask at the building entrance.

The man then gestured towards the building and walked away from Mr Perumal.

About a minute later, the same man started shoving and punching Mr Perumal, who did not fight back.

It was only after staff from Giant and members of the public intervened that the man stopped his assault.

Mr Perumal said the man had confronted him for being rude after he had told him to wear a mask.

"He said to me in Malay: 'You think you very big? Gangster is it?' I couldn't pay attention to what he was saying as I was controlling traffic. Then he became violent and started punching me," Mr Perumal added.