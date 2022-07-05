Security Association condemns 'sickening' assault of officer who told man to put on mask

SINGAPORE - The Security Association Singapore (SAS) has condemned a "sickening incident of abuse" in which a security officer was allegedly assaulted by a man on Monday evening (July 4).

In a statement on Tuesday (July 5), the SAS said the alleged assailant did not have a mask on when he tried to enter Giant Hypermarket at Tampines Retail Park at around 10.20pm on Monday.

Security Officer (SO) Sures Perimal, who was on duty at the main entrance of the building, told the man to put on a mask, or buy one from the Guardian Pharmacy near the entrance if he did not have one with him.

The man appeared to become unhappy and shouted vulgarities at SO Sures before entering the building.

SO Sures continued carrying out his duties after this initial encounter.

But after a short while, the man suddenly rushed out of the building and pushed SO Sures while shouting vulgarities at him.

He then started shoving and punching SO Sures, who did not retaliate.

It was only after staff from Giant Hypermarket and members of the public intervened that the man stopped his assault.

A four-minute video of the incident, which was captured by security camera, showed members of the public keeping the assailant away from SO Sures, who has since made a police report.

The SAS said SO Sures, who is employed by security agency TwinRock, suffered bruises and contusions from the attack.

"SAS strongly condemns this unnecessarily senseless and violent act of abuse against SO Sures, who was merely carrying out his duties," it said.

Mr Terence Stahlmann, the managing director of TwinRock, said SO Sures is a responsible officer who has worked with the agency for more than six years.

"He is soft spoken and diligent," he said. "I cannot imagine why anyone would confront him and assault him in this way."