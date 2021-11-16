Human remains in pot case: Mother of dead toddler offered $80,000 bail

SINGAPORE - A woman accused of abusing her two-year-old daughter whose remains were found inside a metal pot in a Chin Swee Road flat in 2019 was offered bail of $80,000 in a district court on Tuesday (Nov 16).

This comes after she was granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal in March this year for the murder of the toddler.

Alleged offenders granted such a discharge can still be prosecuted for the related crime, depending on evidence that could emerge later.

The woman, now 33, and her husband were originally charged in 2019 with murdering the toddler in 2014. The couple cannot be named due to a gag order.

The man, then 33, is still accused of the toddler's murder. His case is pending.

The woman currently faces 12 other charges, including ill-treating another four of her children.

The woman allegedly ill-treated the two-year-old girl between June 1, 2013, and March 2014, by hitting her with a belt and a hanger, slapping her face and thigh, pinching her thigh and feeding her chilli padi as punishment.

She is also said to have ill-treated a six-year-old son and another daughter, aged three, between 2013 and 2014.

She is accused of slapping the older girl's face and hitting her with a belt, a hanger and a cane.

She allegedly hit the boy with a belt, a hanger and a cane, slapped and punched him, and fed him chilli padi and garlic.

There was a medical emergency involving her two-year-old daughter in March 2014 after the woman allegedly ill-treated her and failed to provide her with adequate medical aid.

Details about the emergency are not disclosed in court documents.

When the girl died, the woman and her husband allegedly burnt her body before concealing the remains inside a metal pot.

According to court documents, the pot was "further encased" inside a sealed box and kept under a kitchen stove in the couple's flat.

She is accused of ill-treating the older girl, the boy and two other children by leaving them in the flat without adult supervision and adequate food and water in February 2018.

The woman is also accused of lying to a Ministry of Education liaison officer in 2017 before giving false information to two Ministry of Social and Family Development officers the following year.

Her pre-trial conference will be held on Dec 17.