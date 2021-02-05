Woman accused of killing 2-year-old daughter faces charges of abusing 4 other children

SINGAPORE - A woman accused of murdering her two-year-old daughter is facing more charges, including multiple counts of abuse involving four other children.

The 32-year-old woman and her husband, now 33, are accused of killing their daughter in a Chin Swee Road flat in March 2014. The toddler's remains were found inside a metal pot five years later.

Her case was mentioned in a district court on Friday (Feb 5) and the couple cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the children's identities.

Between June 1, 2013, and March 2014, the woman allegedly ill-treated the little girl by hitting her with a belt and a clothes hanger, slapping her face and thigh, pinching her thigh and feeding her chilli padi as punishment.

She is also said to have ill-treated a six-year-old boy and another girl, aged three, between 2013 and 2014.

Court documents do not reveal how the two children were related to her.

The woman is accused of slapping the older girl in the face and hitting her with a belt, a hanger and a cane.

She allegedly hit the boy with a belt, a hanger and a cane, slapped and punched his body, and fed him chilli padi as well as garlic as punishment.

There was a medical emergency involving her two-year-old daughter in March 2014 over the woman allegedly ill-treating her and failing to provide the toddler with adequate medical aid. Details about the emergency were not disclosed in court documents.

When the girl died, the woman and her husband allegedly burnt her body before concealing the remains inside a metal pot.

According to court documents, the pot was "further encased" inside a sealed box and kept under a kitchen stove in the couple's flat.

The woman allegedly gave false information to a Ministry of Education liaison officer on Dec 23, 2017, by claiming that her daughter had been taken away by her husband.

She is also accused of ill-treating the three-year-old girl, the boy and two other children by leaving them inside the flat without adult supervision as well as adequate food and water from Feb 8 to 9, 2018.

The woman also allegedly lied to a child protective service officer from the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) on Feb 9, 2018, by claiming she had six children instead of seven. She allegedly committed a similar offence by lying to another MSF officer 11 days later.

Court documents do not state how her alleged offences came to light but the couple were charged with murder in September 2019.

On Friday, the Attorney-General's Chambers applied for a discharge not amounting to an acquittal on the woman's murder charge. This means, she could still be prosecuted again if new evidence were to surface.

Her defence lawyer, however, objected to the application and instead sought a discharge amounting to an acquittal. The woman cannot be charged again with the same offence if this was granted.

The woman's case has been adjourned to March 2. The man's case is also still pending.

In a media statement issued on Friday, the AGC said the father faces 14 charges including murder, child abuse, perverting the course of justice and drug consumption.

"The AGC would like to remind the public and the media that a gag order has been issued by the court, which restrains the publication of the name, address, photograph, any evidence or any other thing likely to lead to the identification of the deceased or the accused persons," it said.

Offenders who breach a gag order can be jailed for up to a year.

