Hin Leong founder O.K. Lim charged with abetment of forgery for cheating

SINGAPORE - Embattled oil tycoon Lim Oon Kuin was charged in court on Friday (Aug 14) with abetment of forgery for the purpose of cheating.

Better known as O.K. Lim, the 78-year-old founder of Hin Leong Trading was accused of instigating a Hin Leong employee to forge a document purportedly issued by UT Singapore Services.

The document stated that Hin Leong had transferred more than one million barrels of gasoil to China Aviation Oil (Singapore) Corporation. The document was also allegedly used to secure more than US$56 million (S$77 million) in trade financing from a financial institution, said the Singapore Police.

The charge was made following investigations into Hin Leong by white-collar crime agency Commercial Affairs Department. Investigations are ongoing into other offences allegedly committed by Lim.

If convicted, the offence of abetment of forgery for the purpose of cheating, carries a punishment of an imprisonment term of up to 10 years and a fine.