Iris Koh denied bail for alleged vaccine fraud as probe reveals at least 20 patients involved

SINGAPORE - Iris Koh, the founder of anti-vaccine group Healing the Divide, was denied bail in the High Court on Monday (Jan 31), as the prosecution revealed that at least 20 patients were involved in an alleged vaccination fraud conspiracy that she has been charged with.

Koh, 46, was charged last Friday with conspiring with general practitioner Jipson Quah to make false representations to the Ministry of Health (MOH) that unvaccinated people were given the Sinopharm vaccine, when they were not.

On Monday, prosecutors, in arguing against Koh's bid to be granted bail, said at least 20 patients were involved in the alleged conspiracy, and that ongoing investigations have revealed offences relating to remote pre-event testing and false vaccine exemption letters.

The prosecution said that Koh has been uncooperative since her arrest on Jan 21, and this has delayed police investigations.

Koh tore up a police statement on her fifth day in remand, tore up the charge that was read to her last Friday, in what the judge said was a “blatant disrespect for the investigative and court processes”.

She also repeatedly complained of anxiety and panic attacks but refused medical attention.

Justice Vincent Hoong agreed with the prosecutors that Koh's lack of cooperation with police investigators contributed to the need to remand her for investigations.

"I agree with the prosecution that it is precisely due to the applicant's efforts to frustrate and impede the investigations, which have significantly contributed to the need for this further period of remand," he said.

Justice Hoong said: "The consequent delays to investigations are no doubt caused by her active and deliberate attempts to frustrate those very investigations."

He noted that her "belligerence, obstructive behaviour and lack of cooperation with investigations" during the initial period of remand, which started on Jan 23, was "appalling".

The judge said Koh's application for bail was "wholly devoid of merit".

He noted that she has been charged with a non-bailable offence, and the onus was on her to provide evidence to satisfy the court that bail should be granted.

Koh's lawyer, Mr Clarence Lun, had raised Koh's medical condition, of hyperthyroidism, as a ground to support her application.

But Justice Hoong said this was an insufficient reason for bail to be granted.

He noted that Koh has been assessed to be fit for discharge from the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) on Monday, and is scheduled for a biopsy procedure in two to three weeks.