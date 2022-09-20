Girl charged with assault after man with low IQ was scalded with boiling water

SINGAPORE - A 19-year-old man with special needs, who was tortured in a hotel room, endured multiple acts of torment by his assailants including having boiling water poured on him, a district court heard on Tuesday.

According to court documents, one of his four alleged tormentors is said to have tainted his Milo drink with faeces. Baby powder and perfume were also allegedly mixed into his nasi lemak.

Court documents did not mention whether the victim consumed the nasi lemak and beverage.

One of his alleged tormentors, a 17-year-old girl, who cannot be named due to her age, was charged in court on Tuesday after she allegedly poured boiling water on him in a room at Arton Boutique Hotel in Tyrwhitt Road, near Lavender Street, at around 8am on Jan 19.

She is accused of one count of voluntarily causing hurt to the man by using a heated substance. Her case has been adjourned to Oct 11.

The girl allegedly committed the offence with Muhammad Shahfakhry Mohamad Faizal, 21, whose case is pending.

Shahfakhry is accused of committing multiple offences involving the man.

On at least three occasions between Jan 17 and 25, he allegedly used a lighter to burn the man's neck, back and hand.

Around the same period, Shahfakhry is also said to have punched, slapped and kicked the victim on at least 14 occasions.

He is also accused of using items, such as a dustpan, to hit the victim who suffered injuries including facial fractures.

On Jan 18, he allegedly slashed the man's hands and legs with a razor blade.

Shahfakhry and the girl are accused of pouring boiling water on the man the next day. He also allegedly mixed his faeces into the victim's Milo and tainted his nasi lemak with baby powder and perfume that day.

Separately, Shahfakhry also faces other charges including methamphetamine consumption. His pre-trial conference will be held on Sept 28.