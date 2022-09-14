Young woman who assaulted teen with low IQ and made him drink urine given reformative training

SINGAPORE - Over nine days, four people kept a 19-year-old teenager with special needs in a hotel room, where they beat him up and forced him to drink urine.

He was found only after his sister saw an online post of him getting abused, and alerted the police.

They found the boy in critical condition at Arton Boutique Hotel in Bendemeer, with slash wounds, chemical and cigarette butt burns, fractures and extensive head injuries.

On Wednesday, one of the group members, Putri Nuramira Aishah Rosli, 20, was sentenced to a minimum of 12 months of reformative training. Offenders must follow a strict regimen that can include foot drills and counselling.

She was earlier convicted of five charges, including voluntarily causing hurt and drug abuse.

District Judge Shaiffudin Saruwan said her offences were serious.

He said: "A person has been seriously injured because of what you and your friends have done... Given your young age, I believe rehabilitation is feasible. But given your personal circumstances, you have to do it in a more structured environment."

The group who assaulted the boy included Putri, Muhammad Shahfakhry Mohamad Faizal, 21, and two girls – identified in court documents as A1 and A2, both 16 – who cannot be named as they are juveniles.

Shahfakhry's case is still pending while A1 was sentenced to at least one year of reformative training in July.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Selene Yap said the victim has low IQ and before the incident, he was studying at APSN Delta Senior School, which is for students with mild intellectual disability.

He had known members of the group since 2018, but did not know Putri before the incident.

Putri and the others met at the hotel room to take drugs on Jan 15. The victim asked A1 where she was and joined them there and stayed in the room on Jan 17.

Shahfakhry soon slapped, punched and kicked the teen. Court documents did not state why he did this.

A1 then told Shahfakhry the victim wanted to have sex with her without her consent. This prompted Shahfakhry to attack him further.