Further remand for man and woman accused of murdering her 4-year-old daughter

SINGAPORE - Two people who allegedly killed four-year-old Megan Khung Yu Wai will be further remanded behind bars after they appeared in a district court on Thursday (Sept 3).

Wong Shi Xiang, 33, and Megan's mother, Foo Li Ping, 24, who are accused of the little girl's murder, will be back in court on Sept 30.

They were not offered bail.

The pair allegedly killed Megan in an apartment at the Suites @ Guillemard condominium in Lim Ah Woo Road in February this year.

They are said to have worked with a second woman, Nouvelle Chua Ruoshi, 30, to get rid of Megan's body by burning it in a metal barrel at Paya Ubi Industrial Park in Ubi Avenue 1 in May.

Chua, who does not face a murder charge, was offered bail of $50,000 last month.

Defence lawyer Thangavelu from Trident Law Corporation had earlier opposed the prosecution's application for Chua's further remand.

Mr Thangavelu had also proposed for her to be dealt with separately from the other two alleged offenders as she does not face a murder charge.

He had earlier told the court that Chua's case could, in fact, be heard at the State Courts, not the Supreme Court where murder trials are held.

Chua's case has been adjourned to Oct 6.

Wong had earlier appeared in court to face charges unrelated to the murder case.

He is accused of six drug-related offences, including methamphetamine trafficking and consumption in 2018.

Wong is said to be in possession of two samurai swords in a Geylang East Avenue 1 flat on Nov 22 that year.

In addition, he is accused of assaulting a man in the same unit two days later.

If convicted of unlawfully disposing of a human corpse, an offender can be jailed for up to seven years.

Those convicted of murder face the death penalty or life imprisonment with caning.

Foo cannot be caned as she is a woman.