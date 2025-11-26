From stalemate to a hug: Volunteer court mediator who ended tenant-landlord spat among 27 honoured

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ms Ng Lee Lee (left) and Mr Choo Si Sen are two of the recipients of the Outstanding Court Volunteer Award.

SINGAPORE – A tenant and his landlord engaged in a bitter argument when he was moving out after seven years, with the latter accusing him of failing to hand over the apartment in its original state.

The landlord refused to return the security deposit, as he needed the money for reinstatement work, while the tenant insisted on a full refund.

But at the end of a 2½-hour mediation session with court volunteer mediator Ng Lee Lee at the State Courts’ Small Claims Tribunal (SCT), the pair compromised and hugged each other.

Ms Ng, 61, was one of 27 court volunteers recognised and honoured at the Judiciary Volunteers Appreciation Lunch at the Grand Hyatt Singapore on Nov 26.

There were three award categories: the Outstanding Court Volunteer Award , the Legal Assistance Scheme for Capital Offences Long Service Award, and the Long Service Award for those who have served for 10 years and 15 years.

Ms Ng, a contract manager with a construction contract consultancy firm, was one of the recipients of the Outstanding Court Volunteer Award. She has been mediating SCT cases since September 2014.

In the tenant-landlord dispute, Ms Ng appealed to the two men’s emotions by pointing out that the landlord had seen the tenant’s children grow up in the rental apartment.

She told them during mediation: “Why do you let this little blip destroy (everything)? Do you want to preserve the relationship?”

Eventually, the tenant decided to forgo the security deposit, while the landlord agreed not to charge for the additional costs that he had initially intended to claim.

Said Ms Ng: “Both sides managed to overcome that hurdle. I was really touched.”

From April 2022 to March 2025, she volunteered for a total of 105 SCT mediation sessions, achieving a remarkable settlement rate of 75 per cent.

She was shocked to learn that she would be receiving an award. Nevertheless, she was grateful that people acknowledged volunteer work.

She said: “It’s not going to bring in the bacon, that’s the truth. But (we do it) because of passion.”

Another Outstanding Court Volunteer Award recipient was lawyer Choo Si Sen, who has volunteered for the past 23 years in mediating criminal cases at the Court Dispute Resolution Cluster.

While most people his age would have retired from their careers, the 84-year-old Mr Choo is still working and actively volunteering.

From April 2024 to March 2025, Mr Choo volunteered on nine occasions, surpassing the minimum requirement of three sessions per year. His core expertise is in conveyancing matters, criminal cases and traffic offences.

A lawyer for more than 50 years, Mr Choo said time management is essential when doing volunteer work in community justice.

“I always find time to advise and encourage youngsters (younger lawyers) to do what they can,” he said.

Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, who spoke at the award ceremony, said that despite the volunteers’ diverse backgrounds, they are all united by their passion and commitment to ensuring that access to justice is a reality for fellow citizens.

CJ Menon noted that 2026 would be a significant milestone, as it marks the 200th anniversary of Singapore’s courts and legal system.

He said: “We intend to pay tribute not only to the judges, court administrators and lawyers who have made our judiciary and legal system what it is today, but also to all the volunteers like yourselves who have answered the call to serve and who have made a real impact on the lives of our court users.”