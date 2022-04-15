Four men arrested after fight near Golden Mile Complex

SINGAPORE - A fight near Golden Mile Complex in the wee hours of Thursday morning (April 14) has led to the arrest of four men.

In a video posted on Instagram, a group of men could be seen engaging in fisticuffs in Beach Road, near the entrance of the mixed-use development.

The police said that they were alerted to the fight at about 2.40am on Thursday. Four men, aged between 22 and 25, were subsequently arrested.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that a paramedic assessed a man at the scene but he refused to be taken to the hospital.

Police are investigating the incident as a case of affray. If convicted, offenders may face up to one year imprisonment, $5,000 fine, or both.

Business owners at the Golden Mile Complex said fights break out frequently at the location. The building, often described as Little Thailand, has a number of bars.

In an incident last August, two men were arrested for public nuisance after they were caught on video assaulting another man at Golden Mile Complex.

The incident on Thursday comes in the wake of a fight in Lorong Mambong at Holland Village on April 8.

Police said they were alerted to the case at 11.37pm.

"A 22-year-old man was conscious when conveyed to the hospital. The police have identified the two men, aged 20, and arrested them for public nuisance," said a spokesman.

Meanwhile, police are also looking into a fight that broke out earlier this month near Katong Square.