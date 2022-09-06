Felicia Teo's death: Man accused of dumping her corpse expected to plead guilty next month

SINGAPORE - A man who was initially accused of killing Ms Felicia Teo, 19, in 2007 before being given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal for the murder charge in June this year is expected to plead guilty to other charges in a district court on Oct 14.

Those granted such a discharge can still be prosecuted for the related crime if relevant information or evidence were to emerge later.

According to court documents The Straits Times received on Monday, Ahmad Danial Mohamed Rafa'ee, now 37, is expected to plead guilty to four charges: unlawfully depositing Ms Teo's corpse in a public place, dishonestly misappropriating her belongings, giving false evidence to two police officers, and fabricating false evidence.

He is accused of committing these offences with Mr Ragil Putra Setia Sukmarahjana, then 18, an Indonesian man who has not been charged in a Singapore district court.

Court documents did not disclose how Ms Teo died and who was responsible for her death.

The two men are accused of depositing her corpse around Punggol Track 24 on or around June 30, 2007.

At around the same time, they allegedly misappropriated some of her belongings, such as her mobile phone.

On June 30, 2007, they are said to have fabricated evidence by placing her mobile phone around East Coast Park to support alleged false information to the police that Ms Teo had gone there.

Ahmad and Mr Ragil are accused of giving false information to two police officers at Tanglin Police Division on July 11 and 25 that year.

Ms Teo had earlier left her home in Bras Basah on June 29, 2007 and this was the last time her parents saw her.

Later, closed-circuit television footage captured her entering a lift in a Marine Terrace housing block with two men.

Ahmad and Mr Ragil are believed to have been the last to see her alive. The three are said to have been friends who had studied at Lasalle College of the Arts.

Ms Teo's mother lodged a missing persons police report on July 3, 2007.

Police then began investigating and had earlier classified it as a missing persons case as they did not find any facts linking the two men to her disappearance.