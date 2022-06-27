Death of missing teen: Twists and turns in Felicia Teo case

SINGAPORE - Ahmad Danial Mohamed Rafa'ee, now 37, was in 2020 accused of murdering Ms Felicia Teo Wei Ling in 2007. Initially treated by police as a missing person, she was later determined to be dead.

On Monday (June 27), Ahmad was given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal on the murder charge.

Those granted such a discharge can still be prosecuted for the related crime if relevant information or evidence were to emerge later.

Here is a timeline of events surrounding her death.

June 29, 2007: Ms Felicia Teo, 19, leaves her home in Bras Basah. This is the last time her parents see her.

Later, closed-circuit television footage shows her entering a lift in a Marine Terrace housing block with two men.

Ahmad and Mr Ragil Putra Setia Sukmarahjana, then 18, are believed to have been the last to see her alive.

The three are said to have been friends and studied at Lasalle College of the Arts.

She is later determined to be dead. Court documents do not state how she died and who is responsible for her death.

On or around June 30, 2007: Ahmad and Mr Ragil allegedly deposit Ms Teo's corpse in the vicinity of Punggol Track 24.

They are also said to have misappropriated her belongings, including her mobile phone.

July 3, 2007: Ms Teo's mother lodges a missing persons police report.

Police begin investigating and classify Ms Teo's case as a missing persons case as they do not find any facts linking the two men to her disappearance.

Ms Teo's friends and family continue their search for her.